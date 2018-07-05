Entertainment, Gossip

“I told President Macron that his visit led to the Government fixing the roads” – Femi Kuti

Femi Kuti, the son of legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti has revealed that the visiting French President, Emmanuel Macron was told that Lagos State govt repaired the road leading to the Shrine just because of his visit.

While being challenged on social media late last night, Femi Kuti disclosed this and asked why the visitor shouldn’t be told

Meanwhile, The Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode on Tuesday said that the visit of the President of France, Emmanuel Macron to Lagos will usher in a new dawn.

Ambode made the remark while speaking at the Afrika Shrine in Ikeja, on Tuesday night, at an event tagged “Celebrate African Culture”, which welcomed Macron to the state.

Ambode stated that the French Leader’s visit would signal the dawn of a new collaboration between France and Lagos State.

