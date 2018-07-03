“I value 300 Cows much more better than 3000000 useless people” – UNIMAID Graduate, Says

A University of Maiduguri (Unimaid) graduate, simply identified as Adamu Eather Jauro on Facebook, took to the platform to that disclosed that humans are worthless to him when compared with his cows.

Sharing a photo of his 300 cows, the Unimaid graduate identified as Adamu Eather Jauro wrote;

Believe me that I value 300 Cows much more better than 3000000 useless peoples.

This comes after Hon. Aishatu Jibril Dukku, a house of representatives member, representing Dukku/Nafada Federal Constituency of Gombe State in the green chamber disclosed why their cows are very important to them.

Dukku during plenary on herdsmen attacks, said Fulani herdsmen value lives of their cows more than their own lives. Aisha told the house that too much consumption of maggi, has made Nigerians so impatient to their problems.

She advised government authorities to proffer a workable solution in favour of the herdsmen.

“You can’t sit down and make conclusions on herdsmen. Yes, they values life of their cows more than even their own lives because that is how God has created them.

“Nigerians have become so edgy these days, maybe because of the food we eat, maybe because we eat too much of maggi.

“We have become so impatient that’s why we don’t listen to each other.

“We don’t want to proffer solution that will be workable to our country.”

However, criticising her colleague for saying God created the Fulani herdsman to value a cow’s life more than his own’s life, the lawmaker representing the Ado/Obadigbo/Opkokwu Constituency in Benue State, Mr. Hassan Saleh, replied;

“No cow, not even 10 billion cows, has enough value like a human being. So when you say God has created them [herdsmen] in such a manner that they value their cows more than human beings, I find that very insulting and demeaning.”

Likewise, the President of the Mdzough U Tiv, Chief Edward Ujege, faulted Dukku, saying it couldn’t be true that God made Fulani herdsmen to value their cows’ lives more than human beings’ lives.

-Gistreel