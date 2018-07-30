I Was Compelled Back Into Acting – Jim Iyke

After saying that producers can no longer afford to pay him, Jim Iyke seems to have changed his mind.

The veteran Nollywood actor will be taking up the role of Jason in the soon to be released movie, Seven and a Half Dates.

When asked in an interview why he decided to take up the role, Jim said:

“Creativity, uniqueness and a lot more. I just couldn’t afford not to be part of this movie. The cast members are incredibly talented