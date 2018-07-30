Entertainment, Uncategorized

I Was Compelled Back Into Acting – Jim Iyke

After saying that  producers can no longer afford  to pay him, Jim Iyke seems to have changed his mind.

The veteran Nollywood actor will be taking  up the role of Jason in the soon to be released movie, Seven and a Half Dates.

When asked in an interview why he decided to take up the role, Jim said:

“Creativity, uniqueness and a lot more. I just couldn’t afford not to be part of this movie. The cast members are incredibly talented

READ  10 Die In Jigawa Road Accident

Discover The Breakthrough Trading Method Young Nigerian Uses To Make $329.13 Weekly Online. Full Details

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details


Tags

You may also like

See Kizz Daniel’s New Album Cover

Redeemed Church pastor, his wife and five children killed in fatal accident, laid to rest amidst tears

Uche Ogbodo shares beautiful photos of herself and her daughter in matching outfits

Police arrest doctor, nurse after patient allegedly dies from abortion (Photo)

Retired porn star’s breast deflated after it was hit by a hockey ball

Kidnappers write governor after abducting his S.A’s son

I Know Nothing About What Peter Said – Paul Okoye Responds

Waje talks battling depression, reveals she once broke her phone

Simi kneels on stage to greet music legend, Lagbaja (video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *