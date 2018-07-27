Metro News, Trending

I was in the wilderness for 11 hours – Dino Melaye

Senator Dino Melaye was reportedly kidnapped yesterday by unknown gunmen on his way to answer his case in court.

The Kogi state senator was said to have been whisked away by unidentified men in a Toyota car as he was headed to Lokoja from Abuja.

His colleague, senator Ben Murray Bruce broke the news of the abduction via his Twitter account on Thursday morning.

Senator Melaye has now taken to social media to thank Nigerians for their prayers as he says he has now regained his freedom.

The lawmaker recounted of how he spent 11 hours in the wilderness and how God spared his life.

He wrote

