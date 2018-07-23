Entertainment, Gossip, News

“I was lonely and really wanted to quench my urge” – Man caught sleeping with a cow

A man in Bahati, Nakuru County on Wednesday, July 18, left the tongues of a mob baying for his blood wagging after he openly confessed to have engaged in unnatural acts with at least five cows.

John Mwaura was literally caught pants down with his neighbor’s cow after he stealthy gained his way inside a farm to quench his urge’.

The story was shared by Chalz who wrote;

‘Nakuru man offers piece of land after being caught mounting neighbor’s cow

Mwaura said he was lonely and really wanted to quench his urge

He confessed the cow he was caught with was the fifth he had mounted

To prevent the neighbors from killing him, he asked for forgiveness and also offered his land as compensation

Police intervened and rescued him from the wrath of his accusers

Leave a Comment…

comments

Grow Your Business. Ads On Information Nigeria Start At 30,000 Naira. Click For Details

Place Targeted Ads On Information Nigeria With Just 30,000 Naira, Watch Your Business Grow!

Get More Customers, Place Targeted Ads on Information Nigeria From Just 30,000 Naira


Tags

You may also like

Iggy Azelea Twerks With Bucket of Chicken on Her Booty

Teenage girl fakes own kidnap to defraud father

Lagos Commercial sex workers explain why they prefer doing business with married men.

Actress Regina Daniels buys Cherry fruit from a little boy who wants her as girlfriend

Ex-BBNaija 2018 Housemates Slay on GLAM AFRICA Magazine (Photos)

Laura Ikeji tattoos her son’s name on her body to celebrate his birthday (Photos)

Official wedding photos of Sarkodie and Tracy released

‘Money In My Pocket Doesn’t Mean I Don’t Go To The Toilet’ – 2Baba Speaks On His Celebrity Status

This young lady is determined to achieve world’s largest bottom (photos&video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *