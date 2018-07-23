“I was lonely and really wanted to quench my urge” – Man caught sleeping with a cow

A man in Bahati, Nakuru County on Wednesday, July 18, left the tongues of a mob baying for his blood wagging after he openly confessed to have engaged in unnatural acts with at least five cows.

John Mwaura was literally caught pants down with his neighbor’s cow after he stealthy gained his way inside a farm to quench his urge’.

The story was shared by Chalz who wrote;

‘Nakuru man offers piece of land after being caught mounting neighbor’s cow

Mwaura said he was lonely and really wanted to quench his urge

He confessed the cow he was caught with was the fifth he had mounted

To prevent the neighbors from killing him, he asked for forgiveness and also offered his land as compensation

Police intervened and rescued him from the wrath of his accusers

Leave a Comment…

comments