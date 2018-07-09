Trending

‘I Was Pushed By The Devil’ – 45-Yr-Old Man Arrested For Defiling Underage Girl

A 45-year old man, Musibau Asinde, now in police net in Ilaro, Ogun State, was alleged to have accosted an 11-year old girl in his neighborhood at Ibese and forcefully have carnal knowledge of her.

But the girl, hit by the strange development, got home and relived her nasty experience to her mother, who raced to Ilaro Police Station and lodged a complaint.

Giving the nauseating report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), CSP Opebiyi Sunday led led a team of detectives to the scene of crime and arrested the suspect.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a press release made available to Crimepuzzle, revealed that the victim’s mother, Mrs Idowu Risikat, complained that she sent the little girl on an errand at about 7:30 pm on June 5, 2018, adding that the girl got back home later than expected and narrated her to in the hand of the suspect to her mother.

“On receipt of the report, the DPO Ilaro Division, CSP Opebiyi Sunday, led his men to the resident of the suspect where he was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime but blamed it all on the devil”, the statement revealed.

The victim, according to the PPRO, had been taken to Ilaro General Hospital for medical attention, adding that the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, had ordered that the suspect be transferred to the state Anti-human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for proper investigation and prosecution.

Iliyasu has consequently advised parents to be choosy of what time to send minors on errands, especially at night, and avoid making them easy preys to “hawks” like Musibau, who he described as an animal in human flesh.

-NationalHelm


You may also like

Woman Brutalized By Her Husband Over Missing N500

Kemi Olunloyo To Sue Premium Times For N5 Billion

Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) Buys Giant Generator (Video)

‘Desire To Please My Wife Led Me Into Robbery’ – 20 Year Old Suspect

Multichoice To Adjust DStv And GOtv Subscription Rates

Niger Delta University Student Caught Stealing, Made To Dance For Hours (Video)

‘Calling me a ritualist hurts me’ – Freeman Obg Owoboy who went viral for flaunting wads of cash

Man Fakes Been A Policeman, To Feed 2 Wives, 7 Children

Troops Rescue “Female Child” Abandoned By Fleeing Boko Haram Terrorists

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *