I will be big as Davido and Wizkid in one year – L.A.X

Nigerian singer L.A.X, in a exclusive interview with Star Tracker, speaks on his successes, recent projects, plans, hopes and more.

Read excerpts from the interview below;

What new projects are you working on at the moment?

Right now I’m working on my album. Last year I was working on it but I lost my hard drive on which I had close to 90 songs on. This happened early last year after I dropped ‘Run away’. I felt like there was a reason I lost those songs, so I focused on creating a new sound for myself. So when you hear my music now you will notice that the sound is different from what I had on ‘Caro’ or ‘Ginger’. It’s now a different vibe all together. I just felt like that is the direction God wants me to go. Right now my album is on the way and it will be ready before the end of the year.

Where do you see yourself in the next one year?

I will be as big as Wizkid and Davido, even bigger than them. There’s nobody that can’t be. I let my music speak for me, I have sat with people that won’t lie to me, people that are bigger than me and when they listen to my songs it’s the same feedback.

Leave a Comment…

comments