“I Wish I Had A Man” – Toke Makinwa Opens Up In A Live Instagram Video

In an Instagram live video, the OAP, and writer Toke Makinwa was heard saying, “sometimes like this I wish I had a man to go home,…. and talk about work” bla bla bla.

Furthermore, The beautiful multi-talented media personality made this know on her Instagram stories on Thursday, July 12, 2018.

“So at times like this guys, I wish I had a man to get home to just kick it with and just chat about, and at other times I grab the remote control…tv,” she said. Guys, Toke Makinwa is one gorgeous and talented woman and we wonder why you aren’t shooting your shots!