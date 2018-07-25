“I’d allow my daughter be a stripper if she wants” — Timaya

Nigerian Dance hall singer, Timaya, has opened up on his marriage plan, how he manages to be a parent and a musician, in this new interview with Vibe Magazine.

According to the father of two, he is not a husband ,material, and he would allow his daughter be a stripper if she wants.

Read excerpts from the interview below:

Did you actually sell plantain?

I wouldn’t be talking about it if I didn’t do it. Of course, I sold plantain. From Monday to Fridays I’d go to school, on Saturday mornings my mother would shade a lot of plantains. The whole bunch would be like N1,200 which is like N40 each in smaller bunches. I guess that’s what really affected my height. Imagine carrying that worth of plantain on your head. If you’re blessed sometimes you could see a buyer that would just buy everything. I think I’m happy I did; very happy I did.

Let’s talk about fatherhood and music. What are the ups and downs?

Fatherhood is life. Anything that is good comes easy. My music is my love and Emma is my life, so we are living it. Sometimes she tells me that “Daddy I don’t like that song, take it off”, and I will be like “why don’t you like it?” I’m trying to grow my kids in the way of love just so that they can be real. If I have bad breath, my daughter can tell me, “Daddy your breath does not smell nice”.

Music and fatherhood is a happy life. I’m not living like I have to be serious because I’m doing music. It’s the job but that’s my life. I might just be doing music sometimes in the studio with my daughter but of course I’m a father, I know what is good for her at her age. So I can tell her “hey, It is bedtime now”. I’m a responsible dad also.

If ten years down the line Emma says, “Daddy I want to do music”, how would you respond?

Whatever makes her happy, 10 or 20 years down the line.

If today she tells me daddy I want to be a stripper, that’s her life. I brought her into this world.

I just need to make her understand what is good and bad, what is right and wrong. Sometimes what you think is wrong for the child can be good for the child. Imagine, my father wanted me to be a banker, how? That’s not what I wanted to be. I followed my dream. Just imagine if my parents had stopped me. This music that they never wanted me to do is what is taking the whole family somewhere, so, I think I should allow my daughter express herself.

How long did it take you to plan your house?

Just a year. I started on February 23rd 2017, I moved in February 2018.

Do we know the lady in your life?

Whichever lady you people see, take it, because you might not see her again or you may still see her again. That’s Timaya for you.

Are you likely to be married anytime soon?

No. I’m not a marriage material. I’m not ready for that.

