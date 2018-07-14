‘IF changed my life’ – Davido says as he thanks Tekno

Davido shared a video of a show he headlined in Abidjan, thanking Producer and Singer, Tekno whose work on his single “IF” launched the 30 billion gang boss to another height.

Davido who also attached a #findyourmagic to the post, wrote: Thank you @teknoofficial !❤ ‘IF’ CHANGED MY LIFE !! 🌟 #AxePartyOfTheYear #FindYourMagic

Davido had also revealed via Twitter that Port Harcourt based singer, Duncan Mighty inspired and influenced him while he was making ‘IF’. He also revealed that he would love to have him on the remix of the song.

In February 2018, his two singles ‘If’ and ‘Fall’ were certified Diamond and Platinum in South Africa. Davido who penned down a post on Instagram after he received his plaques, wrote;

“‘IF’ Is officially Diamond and ‘FALL’ is officially Platinum in sales!!! My trophies’s finallly came in as well! GOD IS REAL!! Thank you Guys for making this happen!! just gettin started!!! Bless to my team.”

According to the Recording Industry of South Africa (RISA), For a single to be certified Gold status it should have sold over 10,000 units, and 20,000 units for Platinum status. For it to go Diamond, it has to do 10 times Platinum. In this case that equals 200,000 copies.

Interestingly, the RISA also counts music videos as a part of it too. 5,000 views of a music video makes the record go gold. 10,000 makes it platinum. It’s a complex system that involves lots of calculations. Each of the singles also stayed on the number one spot on the SA charts for nine weeks straight.

