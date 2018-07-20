If heaven is where Adeboye, Kumuyi and others will go, then I don’t want to go there – Facebook User

Facebook sex therapist, Angela Nwosu has revealed reasons why she might not want to go to heaven.

According to her, heaven is where she believes Adeboye, Kumuyi and other religious leaders will go and it will be a boring place.

Read her post below:

I don’t want to make heaven!

If heaven is where Pastor Adeboye, Kumuyi, David Oyedepo and all other religious leaders and people will go to after death, then I reject it with every fibre of my being. Heaven will sure be a very boring and unbearable place to be in, full of fake people and extortionists and heartless people. I want to be where Fela is and would be happy to see Davido, Wizkid, Tekno, etc, join me there.

The thing about me is I don’t ever want to be like you. You don’t believe that you can live the way that I do. Seriously, you act like life’s a recital from the bible and once you reach the end you won’t know where the time goes. I’m living through my flows so please enjoy the show. No Jesus above tells me how to live my life, I do this for me, am not ashamed, I do not hide. I already have a God that turns me on with reckless abandon. He’s the God that I see and believe in and his name is Emeka.

So Save your prayers for your mothers, I’m doing fine, the last thing on my mind is the afterlife. The time is now, I live in the moment. I only think with logic, so keep your bleeping preaching, pity and emotions. I can never be broken even if I’m lost in the ocean, I still won’t give a Bleep where I’m supposedly going, ighotago? For real, I don’t want to spend eternity with any of you. Death is the only thing promised to us at birth. Save your ‘may God have mercy on you’ for your sisters that are doing abortions, for your brothers raping kids, for small girls with big God knacking other women’s husbands, for your pastors and your village people

There’s no time to waste once you enter this World, If you ask me, there is no afterlife and when I die, I will be satisfied with who I am and what I leave behind!

Udo.

Leave a Comment…

comments