‘If I want your man, trust I’m going to get Him’ – Ahneeka tells trolls

Former BBNaija 2018 housemate, Ahneeka has come to the defence of Khloe after she was mocked by a troll, following the romantic date night Cee-C and Leo had.

Khloe was slammed by a troll who claimed that Cee-C stole her man, even when she was reportedly trying so hard to have a romantic relationship with Leo both in the house and outside the house.

However reacting to the troll comments, Ahneeka who asked the reality show fans to pipe down their deafening insecurities and let friends be, disclosed that if she wants anybody’s man, she is sure going to get him.

Her tweet reads:

“What’s wrong with some of y’all? so someone cannor breathe again because you’re a ship attendant, if I WANT your man?…

“Trust I’m going to get Him.. bih have you seen me?..I’ve GOT IT going. So pipe down your almost deafening insecurities and LET FRIENDS BE!

“You welcome!!!”

Here are reactions she got on the tweet below:

