If you Dm me to beg for money I will curse you – Funke Adesiyan

Nollywood actress, Funke Adesiyan has joined the number of celebrities who is basically fed up with online beggars.

According to the beautiful actress, anyone who sends her a direct message to beg for money is prone to receive bulk of curses from her.

The outspoken actress who is known to flaunt her sexy body on social media, blasted her haters who took to her page to troll her over a raunchy video of hers

Reacting to the online troll which came after her for rocking only net, she mentioned that the same people will come to her dm to beg for money

While the drama was still going on, some of her fans still begged for money on her same post probably in a bid to frustrate her

Her post below ;

