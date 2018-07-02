Entertainment, Gossip

“If you’re dating a fine person and you love your health, please don’t go through their phones” – Chidinma dishes more relationship hints.

Not so long ago, Nigerian singing sensation, Chidinma dished to her fans a relationship advice saying, ‘If I must brush before kissing you in the morning, we are not meant for each other‘.

Now, recently, she’s served yet another dish of relationship advice and has got people wondering if all is well with her alleged relationship with Kizz Daniel.

She wrote,

please if you are dating a fine person and you love your health, please I beg you in the name of Jesus Christ that said ‘it is finished’ on the cross, don’t go through their phone(s)’.

As humorous as it sounds, it’s the actual truth – you know dating a beautiful/handsome person in this age, there certainly will be a handful of ‘toasters’ who’ll try to have their share of your partner.

How your partner relates with these kinda people is what could be damaging to your health, just as Auntie Chidinma has warned.

