Ifu Ennada, Bitto & Khloe pen lovely message to Leo on his 26th birthday

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemates Ifu Ennada, Bitto and Khloe have taken to their pages to pen lovely messages to Leo Dasilva as he celebrates his 26th birthday today.

Leo had previously received sweet words from Cee-C earlier today.

Ifu Ennada wrote:

Happy birthday Baby Boy! God’s blessings always! Man like Leo!

Everyone please wish this gentleman a happy birthday!

Here is how Khloe celebrated Leo Babarinde Dasilva:

Hbd Akin Leo dasilva jnr .. wish you the best in life Mr Cool and icy . @sirleobdasilva #freshair#mrcool#uncleA

Bitto wrote:

Happy Birthday Bruv, Big Figures loading @sirleobdasilva 💰 💰 💰

