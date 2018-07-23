Ifu Ennada celebrates birthday in topless photo

Ifu Ennada, Ex-BBNaija 2018 housemate is celebrating her birthday today and she has released a stunning photo of herself.

The lovely took the opportunity to promote her hair care line, which she said would be officially launched on Sunday, 29th of July alongside her birthday party.

She also asked her fans to nominate families that would appreciate a bag of rice or cash as she would be giving out in charity.

Read Full Caption below:

“beautIFU People! It’s my birthday! I’m grateful to God and all of you who are making my dreams come through.

“I’m particularly grateful to all of you who are making my HairCare Line @beautifuennada a success.

“Someday I hope to have the biggest HairCare company in Africa and beyond her borders.

“Today the only gift I want from you to help my @beautifuennada Leave in Conditioner and Super Hair Growth Oil sell out again. 😊

“2 for 5k promo is still on, so send a WhatsApp message to 08169686185 and buy for everyone around you even that bald head man.🤣😊 My products are so good, they’ve restored loads of women’s hair. Check my hair page @beautifuennada for testimonials.

“Please help me thank @sunmisola_olorunnisola for capturing my dreams in this picture and thank my lovely @gwendilara for always getting my make-up right.

“On Sunday 29th of July, I’ll be celebrating my birthday alongside the official launch of my HairCare Line @beautifuennada . I’ll provide more details on this later today.

“Please I need 3 people with natural and relaxed hair to volunteer for a hair project I’m working on. Kindly send me a DM if interested…

“This week, I’ll be doing some charity works as the spirit of God leads me. Please nominate families that’d appreciate a bag of rice or cash.

“I love you all. Thank you”!

