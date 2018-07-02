Ifu Ennada, Frank Donga, others campaign against killings in Nigeria (photos+video)

Former BBNaija 2018 housemate, Ifu Ennada and Comedian Frank Donga have reacted to the killings going on in Nigeria, particularly in the middle-belt region.

Recall that about 200 people were killed by Fulani herdsmen who attacked 11 villages and burnt several houses in Plateau state.

This drew reactions from Nigerians who slammed the government for not stopping the continued attacks.

Below is a post by Ifu Ennada which she shared on her social media page:

My name is Ifu Ennada and I could be a victim.

Evil people prevail when Good people do nothing.

Our dear Country Nigeria is in pains no thanks to multiple terrors inflicted on her by a variety of soulless people, but enough is enough!

We need everyone to come together and fight the evil in our land. From the presidency to the man on the street, we need to fight this evil!

We need the government to take precise measures against these gruesome killings in our land. We’re tired of hearing “accept my condolence” and other cliche sentences with no action to back them up.

Enough is enough!

Back when I was a child, I had the opportunity to leave Nigeria for several acclaimed “greener pastures”…but I decided I’d grow up in my country and try to be one of those inspiring positive change because I always chose to see Nigeria as what she truly is – beautIFU.

I loved Nigeria that much and I haven’t stopped loving her, thats why I’ve decided to use my capacity as an actress and celebrity to join this protest and add my voice against the evil in the land. —

I nominate everyone reading this to get creative and join this online #EnoughIsEnough protest that precedes a protest that’d happen in Abuja on July 4th. Expect to see more vidoes from other people today.

Divided we fall but united we stand! Let’s do this for Naija! Thanks to @niyi_akinmolayan for this movement.

#IfuEnnada #EnoughIsEnough #BloodOnTheFlag.”

Frank Donga and Ifu Ennada are campaigning against killings in Nigeria

Toeing the same path is comedian Frank Donga who wrote:

”My name is Frank and I could be a victim. LETS STOP the BLOODSHED across Nigeria. Prayers ALONE are not enough! There’s need for action! There’s #bloodontheflag follow the hashtag.”

