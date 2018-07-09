Igbo Govs meet Security Chiefs over Herdsmen Invasion

Governors of the five south east states on Sunday announced an emergency meeting with federal security chiefs to stop the increased movement of herdsmen in the zone to prevent possible clashes.

Fresh off the South-East Governors Forum (SEGF) at the Government House, Enugu the governors said they had noticed “increased challenges in the movement of herdsmen from one state and region to another with resultant effect of massive destruction of farmland with attendant clashes with farmers.”

Addressing newsmen shortly after the meeting, Chairman of the SEGF, David Umahi of Ebonyi State decried the huge funds the governors in the zone have been spending in settling farmers whose farms and crops were destroyed by herdsmen and their cattle.

The governors also used the occasion to restate the fact that they did not donate any portion of land in the zone for ranching since the area lacks sufficient land.

“We don’t have enough land for the people let alone for ranching,” Umahi said.

The governors also commiserated with the governor of Plateau State and the people for the recent killings in the state while condemning the menace of armed Fulani herdsmen across the country.