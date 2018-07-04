Trending

“Igbos never believed in Buhari in 2015 but they have declared their support for him in 2019” – Governor Okorocha

At the APC Mega rally in Owerri, Imo state earlier today, Governor Okorocha said the Igbos who never believed in President Buhari when he was campaigning for president in 2015, have declared to support him in 2019. President Buhari will be seeking re-election in 2019. Speaking at the rally, Okorocha said

”Igbos never believed in Buhari in 2015 but 2019 Igbos have declared for Buhari,”.

Okorocha, who is also the Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), used the opportunity to correct the impression that APC is not recognised in the South East.

“We also want to correct the impression that there is no APC in the South East which has led to some of our leaders in Abuja negotiating with the governors in the South East to vote for Buhari for President to gain their support in return. Ladies and gentlemen, that act can best be described in the Rochas dictionary as an act of Iberiberism. If anybody wants to support APC, it must be total. There is no partial support for APC for President and support the governor differently.” he said


You may also like

Side chic Battered By Boyfriend For Visiting Him Unannounced

”Bloodsucking vampires have taken over our nation under President Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s watch” – Chude Jideonwo

Nigerian Gay Man Openly Writes On How He Fought Against Homophobia In Nigeria

I’m Happy to be here – Macron says as he visits Afrika Shrine

21-Year-old Man Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Ekiti

Plateau Killings: I have no apology for Miyetti Allah or Danladi Ciroma – The Nation Newspaper reporter

“I dare you to meet me one-on-one..’- Wole Soyinka blasts Obasanjo in new book

Beware!!! Yahoo boys now scam locally – Nigerian man

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 4th July

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *