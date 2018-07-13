Trending

Iggy Azalea Twerks Up a Storm in New Instagram Video

Iggy took to her Instagram to share a video of her and her team twerking to her latest single Kream which features Tyga.

From the video, the rapper is dressed in high-waisted panties and thigh-high socks and shoes, the look complete with a smart-fitting top. She strikes a pose, twerks up a storm, and went ahead to show off her alleged fake butt which jiggled effortlessly.

Iggy sure can twerk better than your favourite, and this has stirred mixed reviews from folks on the internet. While many accuse her of ripping off black culture, others didn’t mind as they praised her twerking skill.

See the video below.

#PressPlay #IggyAzalea givin’ y’all chicks a run for ya money!

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on


