Ighalo becomes All-time Leading Scorer for Chinese Club

Odion Ighalo may not be a darling for Nigerian fans after his fatal misses at the 2018 World Cup, but the burly striker continues to rule in the Chinese league where he’s now become the all-time leading for Changchun Yatai.

The 29-year-old achieved the feat after his goal in a Chinese Super League tie against Chongqing.

He now has 23 goals to overtake the previous record of 22 goals set by Marcelo Moreno.

The former Granada and Watford striker had equalled Moreno’s record in April when he scored twice to down then leaders Shanghai SIPG. He was crowned Player of the Month in April in China after the feat.

His record breaking goal came 19 minutes into the clash when he superbly volleyed a half clearance with his left foot to draw his side level, but his celebration was almost cut short as the referee had to consult the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) to be sure he was not offside.

The Super Eagles no 9 has been an instant hit in China since joining in January 2017, scoring 15 in his debut season to scoop the top scorer award, and has already scored eight in just 12 league outings this term.

He’ll hope to recapture his form with the national team when the qualifiers for Afcon 2019 commences late this year.