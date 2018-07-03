Entertainment

Igwe Tupac Gets Romantic With Colleague (Photos)

Actor, Charles Okocha has been spotted in a compromising position with controversial actress, Roseline Meurer who was rumoured to be involved with Tonto Dikeh’s ex husband, Olakunle Olakunle Churchill.

Both parties sat together in a vehicle as they were all over each other. Okocha who has been all over Instagram with funny skits was again seen holding the beautiful lady from behind in another photo.

It’s not clear if both parties feel a thing for each other as Okocha has two kids from a woman he has refused to marry.

See photos below:

 


