Ik Ogbonna defends his bikini-clad wife after nosy fan asked her to cover up

Nollywood actor,IK Ogbonna checked a fan who called his wife out for rocking a bikini at the beach.

His Colombian wife,Sonia is currently on vacation in Bali,Indonesia and shared stunning photos that she captioned;

Looking for a pineapple juice in that menu like

However a female fan told her to cover up as a married woman ;

Please cover your body, you are a married woman, that is what married women do, you are married to an African man okay

The actor however leapt to the defense of his wife as he was having none of it , and he made it clear he as the husband isn’t complaining adding that she (critic) should focus on the 2019 election.



See the exchange below ;

