I’ll End The Killings – Buhari Promises Nigerians As He Meets CAN Leaders In Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, condemned the recent killings in Zamfara, Benue and Plateau, saying that it is wicked and completely unacceptable.
 

File photo: The President, VP and CAN leaders

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, met with leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria from 19 Northern states and Abuja at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

While speaking during a meeting with the clerics, the president described the recent killings in Zamfara, Benue and lately Plateau as wicked, condemnable and completely unacceptable acts.

Buhari who disclosed that he remained committed to his earlier view to ensure the protection of lives and property, said; ”Let me make it clear that even a single life lost in any part of the country is one too many.

 

“I came to office vowing to ensure the protection of lives and property, and I remain committed to this despite the challenges we have experienced.

 

“The recent killings in Zamfara, Benue and lately Plateau are wicked, condemnable and completely unacceptable acts.

 

“We owe it to the memory of those who lost their lives in the violence in Plateau, Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba, Zamfara and elsewhere since 1999 to bring the conflicts to a decisive end. I assure that we will do this.”

