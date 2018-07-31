I’ll Never Forget This Day – Chelsea Striker, Morata Says As Wife Delivers Set Of Twins (Photos)

Chelsea striker, Alvaro Morata, and Italian model wife, Alice Campello, have welcomed a set of adorable twins.

Morata, wife and new twins

Spanish international forward, Alvaro Morata has become a father for the first time after his wife, Alice Campello delivered of twins Alessandro and Leonardo this past weekend.

The Chelsea striker took to his social media page, Instagram, to announce the good news to his suporters with a touching message on on Sunday afternoon.

Morata wrote: ‘And the day arrived … July 29, 2018, a day I will never forget. The wait has been long, very long. It has been only 9 months but for us it has been like 3 years.

‘I have no words to thank you Alice, thank you for making me the most beautiful and incredible gift in the world. Every day since I know you I thank God for having put you in my way, you are the cornerstone of my life.

‘These months you have fought like a lioness, I can not be more proud of you; nights in the hospital, dehydrated days, whole days together in bed without being able to move… but in the end the day arrived, it arrived and everything was worth it.

‘Welcome to the world Alessandro and Leonardo. I only ask that you have health and be happy with the love that is breathed in our house, in our family.

‘Finally I want to thank the doctors, here and there who have helped us in these hard months, and especially to all the people who work in the hospital dell’Angelo for their kindness and sensitivity.’

Morata is expected to be granted permission to have a few days off from Chelsea as the couple welcome the birth of their first children together.