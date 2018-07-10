Trending

I’ll Resign if Anybody Can Prove God Exists – Philippine’s President, Rodrigo Duterte

The Philippine president, who recently sparked outrage for calling God stupid, has courted new controversy in his largely Roman Catholic country by saying he will resign if anybody can prove that God exists.

President Rodrigo Duterte, who has had a thorny relationship with the church, questioned anew in a speech some of the basic tenets of the Catholic faith, including the concept of original sin, which he said taints even innocent infants and can only be removed through baptism in a church for a fee.

“Where is the logic of God there?” Duterte asked in a speech at the opening of a science and technology event in southern Davao city.

The 73-year-old leader said if there’s “one single witness” who can prove, perhaps with a picture or a selfie that a human was “able to talk and to see God”, he will immediately resign.

Duterte, however, suggested that there must be a God or a supreme being that prevents billions of stars and celestial bodies from colliding in a frequency that could have long threatened the human race.

Last week, he was slammed, including by some of his political allies, for calling God “stupid” in another speech, with one Catholic bishop calling him a “psychopath”.

Duterte lamented in that speech that Adam and Eve’s sin in Christian theology resulted in all the faithful falling from divine grace.

“Who is this stupid God? This son of a b**** is then really stupid,” he said last week. “You were not involved but now you’re stained with an original sin … What kind of a religion is that? That’s what I can’t accept, very stupid proposition.”


You may also like

Do not add my name to your political campaign, I have endorsed no one for 2019 presidential election- Okonjo-Iweala

#EkitiDecides: Fayose orders Ekiti people to stay at home in order not to be killed by ‘APC thugs’

Policeman, Soldier, Lecturer, 97 Other Nigerian Christians Absconded During Pilgrimage In Israel

Nigerian man buys his lovely wife a brand new Range Rover (Photos)

Old Woman Spotted Picking Used Sanitary Pads From A Refuse Dump

Stephen Keshi Stadium In Asaba Nears Completion As It Gets CAA Pass Mark

How Croatian Female President Is Always Mistaken For American Model

Man Loses His Leg While Trying To Settle Police Officers At A Checkpoint

Shocking Video Of Nigerian Migrants Crying Out For Help Inside Libya Prison

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *