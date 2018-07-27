“I’ll Return Nigeria To Path Of Peace, Prosperity” – President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, assured Nigerians of his administration’s commitment to return the country to the path of peace and prosperity.

He also said it was wrong to blame leaders alone for the present state of affairs in the country. The President, who spoke at the graduation ceremony of Senior Course 40 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, Kaduna State, assured of his administration’s efforts to take Nigeria to higher.

“May I assure you of this administration’s effort to return our country on the path of peace and prosperity,” he said. Buhari, who recalled his campaign promises during the last general elections, assured of his administration’s commitment to return the country to the path of peace and prosperity.

He said: “I made three key promises to Nigerians. First is to address the various security challenges facing our country; second, to reposition our economy and third to fight the serious challenge of corruption, which had eaten so deep into the very fabric that sustain our nation. “On the issue of security, we recognise that security challenges abound in all countries of the world, including Nigeria.

I am certain, with the consistent efforts of our security agencies; these challenges shall be considerably mitigated and minimized.” The President said the citizenry cannot be absolved of the blame as well in the nation’s woes. His words: “The change we desire in Nigeria actually starts with us as individuals. In Nigeria, there is the tendency to lay the blame for the state of affairs in the country on the doorsteps of leaders alone.

“Yes, leaders have a major role to play in providing direction and the enabling environment. However, the citizens’ role also is vital in attaining meaningful transformation of any society.” The President hailed the military for their sacrifice, saying: “Over the years, the Nigerian Armed Forces have provided the appropriate response to the numerous security challenges facing our country.

Their response to Boko Haram insurgency, militancy, kidnapping, activities of separatists and armed militias, amongst others, have been very commendable. “The military has also committed huge resources towards stability of the West African sub-region and world peace in general. Our efforts in Liberia and Sierra Leone, which stabilized the West African sub-region readily come to mind. More recently, our armed forces have also contributed to the peace in The Gambia, Mali and South Sudan.

“It, therefore, goes without saying that a force that is extensively committed to the maintenance of local, national, regional and world peace needs to be adequately prepared to confront security challenges as they emerge.” Buhari said his administration will give attention to training in the military. His words: “It is pretty obvious that our dear nation is having its fair share of security challenges.

However, it is important to reiterate that capacity building remains the bedrock of combat ready, effective and efficient military. Incidentally, our tri-service training institutions, especially the Armed Forces Command and Staff College Jaji, have been playing critical roles in this regard. “These institutions, as well as the single-service training institutions, must continue to be provided with the requisite support to enable them to discharge their obligations.

To this end, the Federal Government will continue to give priority to the training and welfare of officers and men of our armed forces. This is not only because we salute their courage and sacrifice for the safety and stability of our country, but because the armed forces of Nigeria have continued to be the bastion of our unity.”

The President also said he was delighted to observe that amongst the graduating students are 11 international officers from various African countries. He, therefore, called for partnership among African countries to tackle security challenges facing the continent.