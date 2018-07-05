”I’m a licensed herbalist, the police has no right arresting me” – Man caught with two human skull

A self-acclaimed traditional healer, Edem Bassey Otu, pictured above, who was arrested with two human skulls while allegedly preparing some cultists for an outing, has said the Police have no right to arrest him because the skulls they found in his shrine were left behind by his father, who died some eight years ago.

Bassey who was paraded before newsmen at the Cross Rivers state Police command yesterday July 4th, said he is a herbalist who treats people with different ailment and that he learnt the trade from his deceased father.

“I am a herbalist and I heal people of different sickness. I have my license to operate as a herbalist. Somebody ran in front of my house and the Police came to my house to arrest me. They have no right because I have been using these skulls for my job since my father left them for me some eight years ago” he said

Briefing newsmen on how the suspect was arrested, the state Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Mohammed Inuwa, said the command had received a distress call from an unknown number that some group of cultists were undergoing a fortification ritual and they immediately swung into action.

“On 27th June 2018 at about 1400hrs, we received a distress call from an unknown number that some group of cultists were undergoing a fortification ritual. Anti-cultism/kidnapping squad swung into action and arrested one Otu Edem Bassey of 12b Etim Edem Street while others took to their heels,” the Commissioner said.

Inuwa said items recovered from Bassey includes two human skulls, charms and other items used for incantation. He said the suspect would be charged to court after investigations have been concluded.

