Trending

”I’m an exposed Nigerian who has survived 4 assassination attempts in one year” – Dino Melaye

Embattled Nigerian lawmaker, senator Dino Melaye, Monday said he has survived four assassination attempts on his life since April.

The senator said officers of the Nigerian police attached to him have been withdrawn since three months ago and has many failed attempts to get them restored.

“I’m an exposed Nigerian who has survived 4 assassination attempts in one year,” Melaye tweeted on Monday.

“Senate resolution to IG to provide security ignored.”

The lawmaker representing Kogi West was allegedly kidnapped last Thursday. He announced his freedom after eleven hours in the “wilderness”. But the police said it cannot confirm if he was truly kidnapped.

The senator is currently standing trial in more than one suit: he has been accused of illegal possession of arms and gun running. In a sperate trial, he was accused of a six-count charge, bordering on attempted suicide, attempt to escape from custody and damage of police property.

READ  Suspected Fulani herdsmen kill farmer in Edo State

He has denied complicity in the gunning charges and accused the governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, of influencing Department of State Security (DSS) of planning to frame him of sponsoring hoodlums and other crimes in the state.

The senator insisted on Monday that being without adequate security has made him an easy target for those who have made four attempts on his life already.

“My police security withdrawn since 22nd of April 2018. Every effort to restore them has been futile. I applied for armed civil Defence no response,” he said.


You may also like

Man Stabs Friend During Dispute Over Money

How President Buhari plans to honour Imam who saved 300 Christians during Plateau killings

Small Girl Big God: Nigeria Lady Gets Brand New Customized Car Gift From Her British Man (Photos)

Billionaire Daughter, Mairama Indimi And Husband, Mustafa Host Private White Wedding In France (Photos)

Obasanjo leads parade inside white garment church(video)

It makes sense to me now why Trump called Nigeria a sh*t hole – Ortom

Fani Kayode reacts to death of 121 Nigerians in South Africa, says we are not normal

60 MUST-HAVE DIGITAL MARKETING TOOLS [INFOGRAPHIC]

Learn from Dino Melaye! Nigerians urge army fighting Boko Haram to always ‘climb a tree’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *