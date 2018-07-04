Trending

I’m Happy to be here – Macron says as he visits Afrika Shrine

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday said he was thrilled with his visit to the Shrine, Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti’s music venue, to celebrate Nigerian and African culture.

Macron, who arrived in the company of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos and Fela’s son, Femi Kuti, addressed the cheering and whistling crowd in English, saying: “I’m very happy to be here with you tonight.”

Macron went directly to the Shrine from Nigeria’s capital of Abuja, where he met with President Muhammadu Buhari on the second day of his visit to West Africa after Mauritania on Monday.

The French president said he was happy to return to Nigeria, where he had done an internship at the French embassy in 2002 and had visited the Shrine.

Describing the concert hall as “iconic”, Macron said that “we have to build a new common narrative” in Africa.

“You have to recognise the bad and negative pages of this history, but you have to move forward,” he said to applause.

Macron was at the Shrine to announce the launch of the African Cultural Season which takes place in France in 2020, showcasing music, fashion, cinema and theatre.


You may also like

Side chic Battered By Boyfriend For Visiting Him Unannounced

”Bloodsucking vampires have taken over our nation under President Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s watch” – Chude Jideonwo

Nigerian Gay Man Openly Writes On How He Fought Against Homophobia In Nigeria

“Igbos never believed in Buhari in 2015 but they have declared their support for him in 2019” – Governor Okorocha

21-Year-old Man Sentenced To Death By Hanging In Ekiti

Plateau Killings: I have no apology for Miyetti Allah or Danladi Ciroma – The Nation Newspaper reporter

“I dare you to meet me one-on-one..’- Wole Soyinka blasts Obasanjo in new book

Beware!!! Yahoo boys now scam locally – Nigerian man

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 4th July

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *