I’m In Love With My Cousin, Is This Wrong? – Girl Asks

Relationship adviser, and online psychologist, Joro Olumofin has shared the story of a young lady who has developed romantic feeling for her ‘second cousin’.

According to her, things have gotten deep and she is unable to make a U-Turn. It should be noted that the Holy Bible frowns at such a relationship as well as the society at large.

Read her story below as well as that of another person whose father is cheating below:

Read the second story below:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria