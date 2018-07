Contorversial Nigerian cross dresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky has said he is looking for pregnancy.

The cross dresser took to his Snap chat to post that he looking for pregnancy, though he didn’t state if he was the one trying to get pregnant.

Bobrisky wrote that he has been having sex daily of recent, all in his quest for pregnancy.

He wrote;

“Have been have sex everyday lately because I’m looking for pregnancy”