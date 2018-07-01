“I’m not bothered about hate comments on my photo” –Lolo

Over the weekend, Lolo 1, popular Wazobia FM OAP and Actress was blasted by critics after she shared a picture of herself rocking a sexy outfit.

Most people felt her clothes were too appealing for a woman who has had 4 children.

According to her top commenters, she stepped out as if she was desperate to hijack the men of other women.

However, in a chat with Sunday Scoop, Lolo maintained that she wasn’t bothered about the comments.

Speaking through her manager, Godwin Omadibi, she said ;

“The truth is that she is not bothered about the comments that trailed the picture. For the people that tried to body-shame her, good luck to them. She just finished shooting her Yoruba movie. And she has also been working on some English movies. There is a lot of work to be done; so, she is not bothered about hateful comments because a lot of people also admired her. She has already shared her thoughts on Instagram and she wouldn’t speak about it again.”

Below is what she wrote on her Gram ;

Laugh in the midst of trials

Because none are built to last

The expiry date is on every drug purchased

An overcomer does not sit with naysayers

Every bit of us is carefully crafted

Big boobs,big stomach,big arms,big bum,big any you thing you have was upon you on creation

So don’t let anyone who has no say in your creation make you feel less

#notobodyshaming

#bigstomachisnotacurse especially if treasures was incubated there

#weightlossisachallenge

#flabbyarmsdontmakeyoulessbeautiful

#saggingbreastsarenormalifyourbreastisnotplastic

#strechmarksarebattlescars

#womenyouarebeautiful

I OMOTUNDE cannot bow to people whose life has no joy

If you need joy permanently find Jesus biko!

