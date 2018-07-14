“I’m not dating Tiwa Savage”– Humblesmith

Sensational yet questionable photos of Tiwa Savage and popular high-life singer, Humblesmith, recently went viral on the internet, sparking suspicions that both artistes are romantically involved.

However, the talentedsinger who became popular with his hit song ‘Osinachi’, featuring Davido, has finally come out to clear the air on the matter.



Humblesmith, who spoke to Showtime in an interview, said the pictures were mere promotion pictures taken on set of the video shoot for his latest single.

“Those pictures which went viral online are mere pictures taken on the set of a recent video shoot for my new song, ‘Attracta’, featuring Tiwa Savage. I’m not in any form of romantic relationship with her. I think this rumour came up because she has not taken such sensational or romantic picture with any other artiste apart from Wizkid; so I think that’s why the pictures went viral. You know bloggers always look for sensational stories to drive traffic on their blogs; that’s the reason they were suspicious and went ahead to write stories that I may be dating Tiwa Savage, but there’s nothing of such.”

