I’m Unhappy About Happenings In Ekiti- Ooni

The Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II says he is unhappy about the happenings in Ekiti as the state prepares for the July 14 governorship elections.

The monarch said this while hosting the British High-Commissioner to Nigeria, Paul Arkwright at his palace in Ile-Ife in Osun State. He also called for an end to crisis and violence.

“What I heard happening in Ekiti State during this electioneering period does not make me happy as their father. Enough of crisis, we do not want any crisis in Yorubaland. Where there is violence, progress and tranquillity will be deprived, but where there is peace, there is progress.



“I specifically warn all youths in Ekiti state to maintain peaceful coexistence before, during and after the election, as brighter future awaits them if they productively discover themselves,” Ooni said.

He also urged the youths not to allow themselves to be used as agents of electoral violence and criminality. He said the youths should rather aim to lead in the political capacity such as governorship or presidency in the nearest future.