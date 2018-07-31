Imam Who Saved Christian Women And Children During Plateau Killings Arrives Govt House (Photo)

Gov. Lalong meets the Imam

Mr. Simon Lalong, the governor of Plateau state, has met with the 83-year-old Islamic cleric, Alhaji Abdullahi Abubakar, who saved the lives of about 300 people during serious crisis in the state.

The Imam had saved the innocent women and children after they ran to his home when killer herdsmen invaded about 15 communities in the Barkin Ladi local government area of the state, killing over 200 persons.

He hid them in the mosque and stood by the door to wade off the attackers at great risk to his life at Nghar Yelwa village (Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State), during the tragic Plateau attack of June 23 and 24, 2018.

The people, mainly Christians, were said to be fleeing from a neighbouring village in the Barkin Ladi LGA when the Imam hid them in his house and mosque.

“I hid the women in my personal house and after that, I took the men into the mosque and hid them there,” Imam Abubakar had stated.

Gov. Lalong is taking him for a Presidential handshake with President Muhammadu Buhari with recommendation for National honours.