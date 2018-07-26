“In the blink of an eye, everything can change” – Fashola’s burn survivor brother grateful for life.

Ibrahim Ademola Fashola, the younger brother of Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, who survived a gas explosion has taken to his social media to preach love and forgiveness.

Ibrahim sustained grievous burns in a terrible gas explosion at his apartment on August 30th, 2016.

He took to Instagram today to mark one year and ten months since the incident that changed his life.

“Grateful. In the blink of an eye, everything can change. So forgive often, and love hard. You never know when you will not have the chance again. #Alhamdullilahi#BurnsSurvivor”

