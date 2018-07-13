“In the hands of the right man, a woman is a hundred different women” – CeeC says

Big Brother Naija 2018 finalist, CeeC continues to serve slaying goals on her Instagram page – she continues to prove that she’s a woman of class in dope new photos she’s been sharing on her page.

The lovely recently, not only shared stunning new photos of herself but also an interesting word of advice to her lady followers.

According to CeeC who seems to have found love in the arms of fellow housemate, Leo,

‘In the hands of the right man, a woman is a hundred different women, limited only by imagination and his willingness to make her feel safe and lead her. Bespoke Blessing that fits perfectly’

Wouldn’t you say it’s quite nice that the lady who was once dubbed as the most bitter woman in the country… has not found sweetness… how sweet!

