INEC announces new timetable for registration

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has announced a new schedule for voters registration from August 1st.

According to the electoral body, voters registration from 1st August will start at 9am and end at 5pm daily.

INEC also stated that registration will be done on Saturdays and Sundays including public holiday.

This must be a way to ensure that every eligible potential voter has an opportunity to get their permanent voters card.

Meanwhile INEC had announced earlier that it may halt registration of voters this August to continue again after the 2019 general elections next year.


