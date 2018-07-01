Uncategorized

INEC releases Statement concerning Sale of PVC on Alibaba

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released a statement concerning the online sale of Nigerian Permanent Voters Card (PVC).

Nigerians had on Sunday found PVCs branded with the Nigerian colours and logo listed on Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba.

People had raised an alarm, asking what implications the public sale of the cards meant.

INEC has released a statement, revealing that the clone and sale of the cards were anticipated and measures have been taken to ensure their security.

The commission added that in addition to these measures, they are also working to further secure the election materials, and from next week, there will be a systemic hardware and software upgrade of all the Smart Card Readers nationwide.

The commission will also engage the government and security agencies to find how the cloning and sale came about, they added.

See the statement:

 

-BellaNaija


