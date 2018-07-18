Trending

Information Nigeria Ad Review Series(Episode 10): “H20! Water is gonna be jealous” Ad

Image result for h20 water is gonna be jealous adesua

Yessss! We have been reviewing TV adverts that we know you have definitely seen. Some of these ads you love and others, you don’t. So,  if you haven’t been following our ad review series,  then you have a missed a lot because we are on Episode 10 already.

On this episode we chose the recent “H20! Water is gonna be jealous” ad.

This advert caught our interest for many reasons.

Firstly, we know the main characters in the advert, are two celebrities a lot of Nigerians love.

Secondly, we know you wouldn’t want to miss out on, what we have to say about the ad.

So,  check out our review on it below and make sure you keep it locked here, because we would bring you more. Trust us to deliver only the best.

 


You may also like

Nigerians react, as FG unveils name for National Carrier in UK

Residents Hail Fayose as he walks the street of Ado-Ekiti after election

Benin, Uyo, Jos, Lagos, Produce 44 More Millionaires in Star Lager National Promo

Reno Omokri predicts what Ekiti state will be like under Fayemi

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 18th July

Mbappe Donates Entire World Cup Money to Charity

Girl Arrested After Hugging Male Singer On Stage In Saudi Arabia

Angry Man Sets Himself On Fire In His Car After Heated Argument

Man Who Killed His Girlfriend Breaks Down Before Being Remanded In Prison

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *