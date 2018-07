Ini Edo’s latest pictures has been dripping hotness, one might be forced to think she has ventured into modeling.

The 36 year old constantly wears a smile that could lighten up a room or one’s mood.

Ini Edo began her film career in 2000, and has featured in more than 100 movies since that time. In 2013, she was a judge for the Miss Black Africa Uk Pageant.

See more photos:

Leave a Comment…

comments