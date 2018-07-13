Entertainment, Gossip, News

Instagram down, Social Media Site/App Crashes

For the past 30 minutes, Instagram appears to have crashed ‘yet again’ tonight, 13th of July 2018.. as social media users are reporting issues with the photo-sharing app.

The website Down Detector noted a spike in people reporting problems with Instagram globally at around 7:40 (WAT).

At the moment, Instagram users are unable to access the app via their mobile devices, or the the website via desktop.

No words or official statement from Instagram as at time of filing this report.

More to follow…

Instagram down

