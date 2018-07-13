INSTAGRAM Is Down Worldwide

There are strong indications that Instagram may have crashed this evening as thousands of social media users all around the world are reporting issues with the photo-sharing app as they are unable to check their feeds.

The Sun reports that website Down Detector noted a spike in people reporting problems with Instagram globally at around 7pm BST.

The site is experiencing problems with both the desktop and mobile platforms, issuing an error message for those who attempt to access it.

Daily Mail, on the other hand, gathered that more than 3,000 reports have come in since the problem first became apparent at 2:49 p.m. (ET).

A map on the website shows the worst affect places appear to be the UK, the US and parts of Europe.

More to follow…