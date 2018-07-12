Irate Mob beat day-light out policeman for shooting man’s leg in Delta

A trigger-happy policeman in the Agbor area of Delta State on Wednesday got the beating of his life for shooting a man in the leg. A team of policemen had chase a young man into his father’s house on Wednesday – The policemen had claimed he was a Yahoo boy.

The boy’s father had a heated argument with the policemen and they threatened to shoot him, according to eye witness report. One of the policemen actually went ahead to shoot the boy’s father. Onlookers, who had gathered at the scene, quickly descended on the policemen but unluckily for one of the officers, he was gotten hold of, and given a goo beating.

The boy’s father was later rushed to a hospital for treatment.