‘It Has Been My Dream’ – Nigerian Man Says, As He buys His Mom A Car

Here’s something that every mother of young children should know! Someday your child will show all he has learned from you, and you will do a little dance.

A Nigerian man simply identified as, Kenny Ekwe just proved that, after getting his mom a car as appreciation for being the best Mom ever.

According to the Imo state born who’s is based in France, says his mom was the only person that stood by him when everyone rejected him.

He wrote;

You got God
Family intact
Future secure
God’s meal no d purge Abeg
It has been a dream to buy a car for my mommy because she accepted me when everyone rejected me mommy this car is just the beginning of what I will do for you. May God almighty give you good health and long life and also bless me more🙈😜

See photos below;


