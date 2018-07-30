Metro News, Trending

It makes sense to me now why Trump called Nigeria a sh*t hole – Ortom

Governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom has said he now fully understands why United States president, Donald Trump called African countries sh*t hole countries.

Although the US President had denied using those words, which sparked global outrage, with various African leaders calling for an apology, Gov Ortom, says he now knows why President Trump referred to Nigeria as a “shithole country”.

Ortom said this, while reacting to the impeachment notice, he was served by eight lawmakers of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to the governor, all these are because he left the party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor said the inspector-general of police and director-general of police are responsible for this wickedness being perpetuated against him, and begged President Muhammadu Buhari to weigh in on the matter.

George Akume, a serving senator from the state, was also fingered by the governor as being behind the political crisis in the state.

“Now I know why Trump called Nigeria a shithole country. It’s only in a shithole country that eight house of assembly members can suspend 22 lawmakers.”

We will bring you more details as story develops.


