It Will Be Disastrous, If PDP Fails To Give Me The Ticket – Atiku

Segun Showunmi, spokesman of the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation, has revealed that it would be disastrous if the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) fails to field his principal as its candidate in the 2019 presidential election.

Showunmi said Atiku deserved the presidential ticket of the PDP because he had been deeply involved in the Nigeria’s political system and understands the peculiarity of the nation’s democracy very good.

According to him, Atiku had built consensus, and is a nationalist that has the ears of the people, adding that he remained the only person who could give President Buhari a run for his money.

Speaking with Daily Sun on why Nigerians should queue behind Atikun in 2019, Showunmi said, “There are many Nigerians but he has unique political qualities that distinguished him from others. Many of the aspirants cannot generate exciting emotions outside of their zone. Some of them are just looking at presidency like ambition; they cannot articulate what they want to do with the opportunity. Nigeria needs a leader that has a global reputation.

“Atiku is obviously better than other aspirants including the opposition aspirants. He has a bigger vision for Nigeria. None of the Presidential aspirants could challenge Buhari in the 2019 election and succeed.

”Atiku is the only person that could do that. It will be unwise for PDP to bring an unpopular candidate to challenge the incumbent President. That would be disastrous. He is open to fresh ideas and he believes that all the tribes should bring ideas to the discussion table so we could collectively and extensively discuss and appease all worrying factions.”

