Its a lie!!! Nigerian army debunks reports 23 Nigerian soldiers missing after Boko Haram ambush



The Nigerian army has debunked claims 23 soldiers and trucks are missing after Boko Haram insurgents overran their post. Texas Chukwu, Director of Army Public Relations in a statement by the Army Headquarters on Monday, dismissed the reports saying news firms “should endeavour to verify facts from the appropriate military authority before rushing to the press.”

In the statement via the organisation’s official Twitter handle, it noted that there was an attempt by Boko Haram to cart away operational vehicles of troops but were successfully repelled.

See tweet

This report is misleading same time blown out of proportion, thus NOT TRUE. There was an attempt by BH to cart away troops operational vehicles which was successfully repelled by our gallant troops. About 22 members of terrorists were killed, others escaped with gunshot wounds. https://t.co/YWHCUFoarF — Nigerian Army (@HQNigerianArmy) July 16, 2018

Full statement

The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to news making the round alleging attack on soldiers and capturing of military vehicles by Boko Haram in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

The Nigerian Army wishes to state categorically that the report is not only untrue but misleading as the said report is blown out of proportion by the media.

Contrary to the report, the Nigerian Army wishes to put the record straight on the issue and assure members of the public particularly residents of the North East to disregard the report as their safety is guaranteed.

The Nigeria Army wishes to state that there was an attempted attack on troops at Kwakwa and Chingori communities in Bama area of Borno State by suspected Boko Haram Terrorists as a result of difficult terrain where our vehicles bugged down.

The terrorists also attempted to cart away troops operational vehicles, but were successfully repelled by our gallant troops with the support of the Nigerian Air Force. About 22 members of Boko Haram terrorists were neutralised while several others escaped with gunshot wounds.

Efforts are being intensified by the troops to get the fleeing members of the Boko Haram terrorists. Unfortunately, one officer and a soldier sustained injuries and are currently receiving medical attention at the military medical facility.

While the Nigerian Army would not join issues with the media, certain facts must be reported with caution particularly now that numerous successes have been recorded by the troops in the fight against insurgency.

Members of the public are hereby advised to disregard the report and go about their legitimate businesses as the Nigerian Army is on top of the situation.

It is my well-thought-out opinion that in future, media practitioners should endeavour to verify facts from the appropriate military authority before rushing to the press.