It’s Official! – Cristiano Ronaldo agrees to join Juventus

Real Madrid have announced that Cristiano Ronaldo will leave the club in favour of continuing his career with Serie A side Juventus.

The Serie A champions swooped to sign the Portugal captain, after he indicated that he was considering leaving Madrid after their Champions League final win in May.

On Tuesday, Juventus president Andrea Agnelli flew from Pisa to Greece to meet Ronaldo, who is on holiday there, and his agent Jorge Mendes arrived later to join them.

And Madrid have since confirmed that they have allowed him to make the move to Turin.

“Real Madrid CF communicates that, in response to the will and request expressed by the player Cristiano Ronaldo, he has agreed to transfer to Juventus FC.”

Ronaldo, 33, reached global superstar status after becoming the world’s most expensive player when he joined Madrid from Manchester United in 2009.

During his nine-year spell at the Santiago Bernabeu, Ronaldo won 15 trophies, including two La Liga titles and two Copa del Rey crowns.

He helped Madrid to La Decima in the Champions League final with Atletico Madrid in 2014 and played a crucial role in Los Blancos winning the competition in each of the last three seasons.

Source : Goal

